Greens call for ticket levy on mega gigs as Swift’s Eras tour arrives in UK

Charging music fans a levy on tickets for the biggest gigs – such as Taylor Swift’s Eras tour – could have a “transformative impact” on Scotland’s music and culture sector, the Greens have said.

Scottish Green Party culture spokesperson Mark Ruskell said introducing a £1 fee on the stadium gigs at the largest venues could net £1 million a year.

The cash raised could then be used to support grassroots music, artists and venues – potentially helping prevent some venues from closing.

Swift is set to perform three sold-out shows at Murrayfield in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The party raised the issue ahead of Swift’s first Eras show in the UK, with the Blank Space singer set to play to sell-out crowds at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With some 67,000 tickets sold for each of those nights, a £1 levy on each could raise just over £200,000.

Mr Ruskell said: “I hope that everyone heading to Murrayfield this weekend enjoys seeing one of the world’s biggest performers in our country’s stunning capital city.

“It is fantastic news for fans that the world’s top pop star has come to Scotland.

“Yet, all over Scotland, there are fantastic artists and music venues who are feeling the strain like never before. There are iconic venues that have provided a starting ground for some of the biggest artists in the world.

“We need to stand with them and support them, otherwise we risk losing them for good.”

The Green MSP added: “The mega gigs are amazing, and will form lots of great memories, but they are only one part of the music industry.

“A small £1 charge on the biggest stadium-packing gigs like Taylor Swift at Murrayfield could have a transformative impact on our industry and our culture.

“Music and art are about inspiring people and turning dreams into a reality. These moments are priceless. It’s a difficult time for all venues. That is why we must take action now to protect them, otherwise it will be too late.”