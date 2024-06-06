Billy Mitchell hit with ‘seismic shock’ as he discovers new Mitchell family

A new Mitchell family will arrive on EastEnders to shake up Albert Square.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) will find out that his father Stevie Mitchell (Alan Ford) has a secret family following the character arriving back on the BBC soap earlier this year.

In June, Stevie’s son Teddy Mitchell will arrive in Watford in June in search of his father, and will be played by The Football Factory and Rise Of The Footsoldier franchise series actor Roland Manookian.

Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway). (Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/BBC)

Manookian said: “I’ve been watching EastEnders my whole life, so being part of it is amazing.

“Coming in as a Mitchell means you’ve got big shoes to fill, but it’s a challenge that I’m happy to accept.

“It’s a privilege to have the chance to work with the likes of Perry Fenwick, Steve McFadden, and the legendary Alan Ford – what amazing company to keep.

“Teddy is an enigmatic sort of fella with old-school principles, but he’s tuned into modernity, too. It’s a lovely part to get my teeth into.”

His character will have a tense meeting with Billy and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as they meet their new family member along with Teddy’s sons Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Barney (Lewis Bridgeman).

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “The arrival of Teddy, Harry and Barney will be a seismic shock for Billy and an unwelcome surprise for Phil.

“With their arrival sparking more questions than answers, it’s not long before the Mitchells find themselves at war as Teddy and his sons are thrust into the heart of the drama.”

Holloway called EastEnders a “British institution” and said playing a Mitchell makes it “even more exciting”.

“We’ve been given such a warm welcome, and it’s unbelievable to be turning up to work in Walford every day,” he added.

“Harry has a lot of charm and swagger, but he’s got a bit of a temper, too. He can’t resist trouble, or the ladies, so he’s ready to shake things up in typical Mitchell style.”

Bridgemen said: “Barney is an interesting character to explore because of his more introverted nature compared to the other members of his family, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he grows and develops in Albert Square.”