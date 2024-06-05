Taylor Swift: Lady Gaga does not owe anyone an explanation

Taylor Swift has backed her fellow US superstar Lady Gaga for slamming down rumours that she is pregnant.

Speculation has been swirling online that the US singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend Michael Polansky following photos emerging of her celebrating her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding in Maine.

However, the star, real name Stefani Germanotta, batted them down in a video on TikTok, in which she also made a reference to Swift song Down Bad.

Underneath the video, Swift wrote: “Can we all agree that its invasive and irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body.

“Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation and neither does any woman.”

Gaga wrote: “Not pregnant, just down bad (crying) at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org.”

In the caption, she added: “Register to vote or check if you’re registered easily at www.headcount.org.”

In the clip she can be seen lipsynching to an audio clip, saying: “I don’t have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic.

“I mean, I’m sure there’s somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me.”