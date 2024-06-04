Cher celebrates ‘genius singer’ Cyndi Lauper at handprint ceremony

US pop star Cyndi Lauper enlisted the help of famous friends Cher and Bebe Rexha to celebrate the “surreal” moment she had her hands and footprints enshrined on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 70-year-old appeared at a ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, which coincided with the release of a new documentary about her career titled Let The Canary Sing in the US.

The film, directed by Alison Ellwood, will premiere in the UK on Wednesday on Paramount+ and explores the life and career of Lauper – billed as a “one-of-a-kind artist, performer, and trailblazing activist”.

Before Lauper put her hands and feet in wet concrete on Tuesday, she was introduced by surprise guest Cher to the crowd’s delight.

“She’s a wonderful wonderful, crazy, crazy person,” US pop star Cher said of Lauper.

“I’m a good singer, I’m a pretty good singer, Cyndi is a great singer, she’s a genius singer, she’s a fabulous person and she’s talented.”

Cher recalled performing her hit If I Could Turn Back Time during the 2002 Divas concert, saying she was “feeling really good” about herself before Lauper came out and “blows me away – and we’ve been friends ever since”.

The 78-year-old added that Lauper is “my dear friend, I love her”.

The ceremony comes days after Lauper announced she will be kicking off a 23-date farewell tour of North America, starting on October 18 in Montreal and concluding in Chicago on December 5.

It marks the first major tour from Lauper in a decade and is billed as The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, referencing her 1983 hit song.

Appearing on the stage, Lauper said the ceremony was “a little surreal”.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but thank you very much, I’m honoured, all those times bowing in front of my shower curtain when I was nine and here I am,” the star said.

“I just want to say thank you, it’s really a surreal moment because I love glamour, and I love Hollywood.”

During her decades-long career, Lauper has won two Grammys, an Emmy for her guest appearance in 90s sitcom Mad About You and became the first solo female composer ever to win a Tony award for Broadway hit Kinky Boots.

The handprint ceremony on Tuesday saw US star Rexha “celebrate the illustrious career of a true icon”.

“Her legacy as an artist, singer, songwriter, actress and activist will now forever be enshrined in Hollywood history,” 34-year-old Rexha said.

“To say that Cyndi is someone I have idolised my entire life is an understatement. I remember growing up as a little girl in New York City and I’d be dancing around the house to one of my mothers favourite artists, who was Cyndi, and she quickly became one of my favourite artists.

“Not only was I drawn to her infectious melodies and her edgy style, but it was most importantly her nature to be her true authentic self.

“She helped to empower me not only as an artist, but most importantly as a woman. And now to be able to call her a friend is so awesome.”

Rexha said Lauper has been teaching us for decades that “girls just want to have fun and that we should always let our true colours shine”.