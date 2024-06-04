Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee pregnant at 54

Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee has announced she is pregnant at the age of 54.

The US sitcom star is best known for her role as Angela Moore, the love interest of Shawn Hunter, played by Rider Strong, from 1997 to 2000.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you.”

The post was set to the song Baby Love by The Supremes and she wrote in the caption: “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

McGee is already mother to three children. She has two with her ex-husband Courtland Davis, from whom she split in 2001, and has another from a previous relationship.

McGee has been married to husband Marcello Thedford for 16 years.

She most recently appeared in the 2023 film Classmates.

Boy Meets World ran for seven series from 1993 to 2000 and followed a group of teenagers juggling school, friends and romance.

It starred Ben Savage as Cory Matthews and Danielle Fishel as his love interest, Topanga.