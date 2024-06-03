Miley Cyrus reveals texting Beyonce is part of her ‘day-to-day’ life

Miley Cyrus has revealed that texting superstar Beyonce has been part of her “day-to-day” life.

The singer-songwriter and former Hannah Montana actress, 31, collaborated with Beyonce on her chart-topping country music album Act II: Cowboy Carter with the song II Most Wanted.

Beyonce and Miley Cyrus collaborated on Act II: Cowboy Carter (Ian West/PA)

Cyrus told W Magazine: “I definitely have a persona — an expanded, fully-realised version of myself that I tap into as a performer. But then there’s a level of my life that’s super intimate, sacred and secret.

“Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day to day, like texting with Beyonce.

“I think it’s a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I’ve really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public. She’s the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us.”

She also said that songwriting is a “small part” of their relationship but admitted their duet track II Most Wanted “really encompasses” their story.

Cyrus also explained that both of them had mothers, Tina Knowles and Tish Cyrus, who were part of their careers.

“A lot of people call her (Tish) mom, in the way that Ms Tina is almost not just a mother to Beyonce, but to Beyonce’s fans as well,” she added.

Miley Cyrus won two Grammys earlier this year (Yui Mok/PA)

“Both of us grew up, in our own way, with moms who were everything. My mom was my make-up, hair, seamstress, styling, tour manager — like, the actual manager.

“The word mother is the most all-encompassing word. The mother can be RuPaul; the mother can be Beyonce. Our fans call us mother.”

Cyrus also reflected on winning her first two Grammys earlier this year for the 2023 break-up song Flowers.

She said that despite attending the music awards show for around 20 years, it was “my first time actually being taken seriously”.

“I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f*** was I?” Cyrus added.

“And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f*** was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”