Dave Myers’ widow says his ‘energy is everywhere’ in his TV shows and cookbooks

The widow of the late Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has said she feels his “energy is everywhere” around her in his TV shows and cookbooks.

To carry on his ‘positive’ legacy, she has helped organise Dave Day which will be held in his home town of Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday to celebrate his life.

Myers, who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter Si King, died in February at the age of 66 after suffering from cancer.

In her first TV interview since his death, Liliana Orzac told ITV’s Lorraine: “Everybody who loses somebody in their lives misses them, but there’s a different layer to it because if I turn on the TV, he might be on.

“Cookbooks in the house everywhere, all of them stained with food.”

She added: “His energy is everywhere. It just transpires and rolls on into this beautiful thing that’s happening at the weekend.”

His tribute day will include a motorcycle procession from London to Barrow, a music concert and a service of remembrance.

The day will raise funds for cancer charities and and children’s charity the NSPCC.

Reflecting on the day, Orzac added: “He’s always been a very active person. He’s always been a very positive person, and that carries on.

“I want to keep that growing. I want the momentum to work still. Because this is what he would have wanted.”

Following his death, she said she received “many messages from all over the world” asking how they could help pay respect to Myers as “people loved him”.

“Right after he passed, there was this comment on socials that I picked up on. This person was saying ‘Brave Dave. Dave should be synonymous to joy, zest for life'”, she added.

“So when we’re having a good day, we should say, ‘I’m having a Dave day’.”

Dave Myers and his wife Lillian (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The couple first met when Myers was filming the first series of Hairy Bikers in Romania and the biker duo stayed at the hotel Orzac was running.

Recalling their early days together, she said: “The jewels that he threw at me at the beginning were words because we met when he was on the very first Hairy Biker series and after Romania they travelled to Mexico to Argentina to Turkey to India – beautiful places.

“And he used to send me these beautiful emails about the food, about the people, about the local smells, about the culture.

“So the wonderful emails about these wonderful trips, and it just fascinated me. That’s how it started.

“And then we thought ‘Oh, let’s meet up’… After he finished filming we used to meet up in different parts of Europe for weekends.”

Myers was a stepfather to her two children, Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.

Outside their travelogue series, Myers also competed on Strictly Come Dancing, and he and King published more than 25 cookery books.