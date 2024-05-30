Jorgie Porter expecting second child with fiance Oliver Piotrowski

British actress Jorgie Porter has announced she is expecting her second child during the final episode of ITVBe’s Drama Queens.

The Hollyoaks star, 36, known for her role as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, underwent an elective C section in November 2022 to welcome her first son Forest with fiance Oliver Piotrowski.

In August 2021, the pair announced they had lost the quadruplets they had conceived naturally and in February 2022 they learnt of their second miscarriage at six weeks – on the day of their engagement party.

Porter announced her pregnancy news in the final episode of new reality series Drama Queens, which follows the lives of a host of female actresses from Britain’s biggest soap operas focused around Manchester and the North West.

She told the camera: “Guess what? I’m pregnant.”

After the episode was broadcast, Porter shared a video to her Instagram showing her and Piotrowski moving their hands and their son Forest moving his feet alongside the paws of their dog to unveil an ultrasound scan.

She captioned it: “We’ve been keeping a little secret.”

The couple made a similar video to announce they were expecting their first baby in June 2022.

Porter, who has competed on Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, got engaged a year ago while staying at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perth and Kinross.

She previously said she was sent on a treasure hunt of 12 photo clues documenting their love story, each captioned with a handwritten memory and a final clue that led her to a lakeside chalet.