Jack Dee and Babatunde Aleshe to compete in 18th series of Taskmaster

Stand up Jack Dee and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’s Babatunde Aleshe are among the comedians taking on the latest series of Taskmaster.

The comedy gameshow, which airs on Channel 4, sees five celebrities compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the Taskmaster Greg Davies.

Jack Dee (Ian West/PA)

Lead Balloon star Dee, and Aleshe, who appears on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside his friend Mo Gilligan, will compete against podcaster Andy Zaltzman, Starstruck actress Emma Sidi and Trip Hazard star Rosie Jones for the 18th series of the show.

The show was originally created by comedian and musician Alex Horne as a live show for the 2010 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Rosie Jones (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Horne, who takes on the role of an assistant in the show to The Inbetweeners actor Davies, has seen Ed Gamble, Kerry Godliman, Liza Tarbuck, Lou Sanders and Richard Herring crowned champions.

It first aired on UKTV’s Dave in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 in 2019 and the format has been sold around the world.

It was recently confirmed that Taskmaster: The Live Experience will launch in September at Dock X in London’s Canada Water.

The experience will give fans the chance to step into the shoes of their favourite comedians and enter the famous Taskmaster House, featuring the the lab, living room, shed and other recognisable locations.

This summer will also see the launch of the new Taskmaster VR Game, released on Meta Quest and SteamVR.