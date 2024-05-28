Kourtney Kardashian underwent five failed IVF cycles before conceiving naturally

Kourtney Kardashian Barker attempted five failed cycles of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and three retrievals before she conceived naturally with her husband, Travis Barker.

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer shared the first pictures of their newborn son Rocky in December.

They fell pregnant naturally after taking a break from IVF treatment ahead of their wedding in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy.

Kardashian Barker appeared on Instagram to answer questions from her fans, including about her journey with IVF.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 2022 (Doug Peters/PA)

The question said: “Had six failed IVFs – how did you find the strength to keep going? It’s debilitating.”

Kardashian Barker replied: “I stopped after a year of trying (five failed IVF cycles, three retrievals). My body relaxed, and I believed in God’s plan for my life.

“Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us.

“Also lots of optimising my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful.”

She confirmed she conceived her son, Rocky, on Valentine’s Day in 2023 after halting treatment.

She “got pregnant 100% naturally”, adding she became pregnant a whole year after the couple stopped treatments.

During her pregnancy, 45-year-old Kardashian Barker underwent “urgent foetal surgery”, which saw her husband abandon gigs in the UK and Ireland to be at her side.

Last September, she said she was “eternally grateful” to the doctors who saved her baby’s life.

The couple announced they were legally married in April 2022 after holding a “practice” wedding following the Grammys, hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

Kardashian and Barker both have three children from previous relationships.