Taylor Swift says she will never forget overwhelming love from Portugal crowds

Taylor Swift has said she will never forget the “overwhelming love” she felt from crowds in Portugal.

The singer-songwriter, who is a global phenomenon, brought her Eras Tour to Lisbon’s Luz Stadium on Friday and Saturday before moving on to Madrid for Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday with support from Paramore.

Her first UK date of 2024 will be on June 7 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, where she will play dates until June 9.

She is then set to journey to Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin, Ireland throughout June.

On Instagram, Swift posted: “It’s official, I left my (heart emoji) in Lisbon.

“My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home.

“I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada (thank you very much in Portuguese).”

Addressing the crowd during her show, she also made an emotional speech to the audience, according to social media videos, saying that she was in the “red era”, a nod to her 2012 album which she re-recorded in 2021.

Swift told fans: “Over the course of those tours, we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I could have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon.”

She then said that Eras Tour was an attempt to bring “all of her favourite memories from those tours in the past and put them all in one show, so that now we can all experience those memories together”.

Swift added: “And that’s why I think I’m having this much fun with you on this tour.

“I have to say.

“I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life.

“There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this.

“You’re just so in the moment and I cannot tell you how special that is for us as performers to get to look out and make eye contact with you and connect with you in this way.

“Just what an absolute dream it is to be here with you here tonight.

“There is, before I start crying, there is one song that I want to play you from the red album if you happen to have about 10 minutes to spare.

“Do you have 10 minutes?”

Swift then sang All Too Well.