Bruce Springsteen cancels run of dates over ‘vocal issues’

Bruce Springsteen has cancelled a slew of dates due to “vocal issues”.

The US singer, 74, and his E Street Band had played Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on Wednesday, where he admitted previously the weather was particularly wet.

As Springsteen was honoured at London’s Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday, he said: “We just came on the plane came out of plane in Sunderland last night, hellacious weather.

“Driving rain storm, the wind blowing, blowing, blowing, and standing, standing in front of me, in the rain, I realised: These are my people.”

Springsteen also treated the audience to his song Thunder Road, following Sir Paul McCartney presenting him with his Ivors Academy fellowship.

He was previously named the first international songwriter to be inducted into the fellowship before the ceremony took place.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing at BST Hyde Park in London last year (James Manning/PA)

On Saturday, he was forced to postpone a date at Marseille “due to vocal issues”, an Instagram post on his account said with “further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next 10 days”.

His European stadium tour is now set to resume on June 12 in Madrid.

“Additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3),” the statement also said.

“New dates for these shows will be announced shortly.

“Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase.

“Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.”

Springsteen previously rescheduled dates last year in August in the US after being taken ill and over other issues cancelled planned concerts in March 2023.

His first major tour in six years saw him play a headline gig in London’s Hyde Park in July 2023.