Zayn Malik performing UK solo debut ‘feels like a dream’, says fan

Zayn Malik is set to make his debut UK solo performance at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The Bradford-born singer, 31, departed One Direction in 2015 to embark on a solo career and had a debut number one album with Mind Of Mine.

He performed on the Honda Stage at the iHeartRadio Theatre, New York, in 2016 to celebrate the release of that record.

On Friday, Malik will appear on stage in London for the first time to sing tracks from his upcoming fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, which coincides with the records release.

“I honestly have no words to describe how I feel,” Reece Cancho, a 25-year-old teacher based in London, told the PA news agency ahead of his performance.

“This is his first gig after years and I’ve been waiting long enough for something like this, it feels like a dream I’m going to wake up from at some point.

“It’s unreal that I can say I am seeing Zayn perform.

“I’ve been a fan since the very beginning and got his name tattooed with lyrics as soon as I turned 18 and I’ve no regrets about that.”

Faustine, living in London and working in the theatre industry, told PA: “I’ve been a fan of Zayn since he went solo, never been a Directioner.

“I fell completely in love with his music and art since his first release, and it just got bigger and stronger with the years, enough for me to get a tattoo related to him.

“Being able to be in the venue tonight is incredible, I’ll forever be grateful for the friend who got me the ticket.”

The 28-year-old said “I cried my eyes out” when she received the ticket.

Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Nial Horan from One Direction at the 2014 Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

“I know it will be incredible to see him and hear him live,” she said.

“His music has had a huge impact on me and has helped me, among other stuff, through some of the darkest and toughest times of my life.”

Malik’s album, with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, focuses on his personal journey, healing and growth.

He previously said: “I think just being where I was at that time, staying away from things and living with my own thoughts, inspired me to want to write something from that place.”

Malik rose to fame along with his fellow boy band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson on The X Factor in 2010.