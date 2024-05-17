Footage appears to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting singer Cassie in 2016

Security footage appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting R&B singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel corridor in 2016.

The video, obtained by US outlet CNN, appears to depict Combs wearing only a white towel chasing his former partner, real name Casandra Ventura, and kicking her on the ground.

The footage also appears to show the US music mogul dragging Ms Ventura, and throwing a vase in her direction.

Cassie and Sean Combs in 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

A representative for Combs has been contacted for comment. He has previously denied all allegations made against him.

The video has been dated March 5 2016 and seems to match a description of an incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in a now-settled lawsuit originally filed by Ms Ventura in November.

The court document said: “In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Ms Ventura claimed she was a victim of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long relationship in the lawsuit, which was settled a day after it was filed at a New York federal court.

A statement from Douglas H Wigdor, lawyer for Ms Ventura, in response to the video footage said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs.

Cassie and Sean Combs attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

“Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Combs has since been named as a defendant in several sexual abuse lawsuits, and in March his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal authorities in a reported sex trafficking investigation.