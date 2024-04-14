Sarah Snook and Mark Gatiss take early wins at Olivier Awards

Succession star Sarah Snook and Sherlock actor Mark Gatiss have taken early wins at the Olivier Awards.

Snook won best actress in a play for her performance in the one-woman show The Picture Of Dorian Gray and Gatiss secured best actor in a play for The Motive And The Cue at the National Theatre.

The ceremony, taking place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, is being hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham.

Mark Gatiss was given the best actor award at the Oliviers (Ian West/PA)

Gatiss told the audience that announcer had pronounced his name wrong, saying “it is Gatiss” and thanked his husband, actor and writer Ian Hallard, for putting up with his “haircut”.

He beat UK actors Joseph Fiennes, who played England manager Gareth Southgate in Dear England, Happy Valley’s James Norton, Doctor Who star and Scottish actor David Tennant and Irish star Andrew Scott.

Snook paid tribute to Oscar Wilde, the author of The Picture Of Dorian Gray, for coming up with the story in the first place and paid tribute to the one-woman show’s production staff and director.

Best actress in a supporting role went to When Winston Went To War With The Wireless star Haydn Gwynne, who died last year at the age of 66, and Will Close scooped up a best supporting actor win for Dear England at the National Theatre.

Will Close won best actor in a supporting role (Ian West/PA)

Close thanked footballer Harry Kane, whom he played in the production, and Joseph Fiennes for being a “hero”.

“My mum who passed away with Covid … here’s to all the single mums in council housing,” he added.

The first prize of the evening was given to Vanya, starring Scott, for best revival.