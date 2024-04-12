The Libertines top the UK albums chart for first time in almost 20 years

The Libertines have topped the UK albums chart for the first time in almost 20 years with their latest offering, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

The band, comprised of frontman Pete Doherty, singer and guitarist Carl Barat, drummer Gary Powell and bassist John Hassall, secured their last number one album in September 2004 with self-titled record The Libertines.

Reflecting on the achievement, the band said: “We are all of us in the gutter, but today we’re looking at the stars! Thanks for the love. We need it.”

Pete Doherty of the Libertines on the Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2022 (Yui Mok/PA)

The album has also topped the vinyl albums chart, according to the Official Charts Company, and has become the most purchased LP in UK independent record shops over the past seven days, claiming number one on the official record store chart.

The Libertines enjoyed previous top 40 success in the albums chart with Up The Bracket (2002), which peaked at number 35, compilation Time For Heroes – The Best Of The Libertines (2007), which came in at number 23, and Anthems For Doomed Youth (2015), which went to number three.

The rock band recorded their latest LP, their first in almost nine years, at their own hotel, bar and studio – the Albion Rooms in Margate.

The name of their fourth studio album is a nod to the band’s hotel’s street address and their love for Erich Maria Remarque’s landmark anti-war novel, All Quiet On The Western Front.

Across September, October and November the band, known for songs including Can’t Stand Me Now and What Became Of The Likely Lads, will tour the UK and Ireland with dates in cities that include Dublin, Glasgow, London and Manchester.

They are also set to headline Brighton’s On The Beach festival on Sunday July 28.

Elsewhere in the albums chart this week, Beyonce’s Act II: Cowboy Carter has moved down a spot to number two.

The 32-time Grammy-winner became the first black woman to top the Billboard country albums chart in the US following the release of her latest offering on March 29.

Debuting at number three is I Wonder If The World Knows? by indie rock band The K’s.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, the band said: “We want to say thank you for everything. Not just for this week, thank you for everything since we started.

“Thank you for allowing us to be in this position, to even be mentioned in these conversations and to be battling for the top of the charts.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with you all over the next couple of weeks on tour, we love you. It’s because of the fans that we’re here doing it!”

In at number four is a new entry, Found Heaven by American singer Conan Gray, while Olivia Rodrigo’s 2023 offering Guts is in at number five.

Over in the singles chart, Hozier’s Too Sweet has taken the top spot and is followed by American singer Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things.

In at number three is last week’s chart-topper, Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyonce, and in the fourth spot is Lose Control by American R&B singer Teddy Swims.

Artemas’ I Like The Way You Kiss Me rounds off this week’s top five.