Zayn Malik shares how being a ‘very northern man’ has shaped his life

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has reflected on how being a “very northern man” has shaped his life and career.

The Bradford-born singer, 31, rose to fame in the boy band alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson after they were brought together on The X Factor in 2010.

Following his departure of the group in 2015 citing “stress”, he embarked on a solo career and his debut studio album Mind Of Mine soared to number one the following year.

In the years to follow he released two further albums, has collaborated with Taylor Swift on a single and welcomed a daughter with his former partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Despite living in America for the last decade, Malik said he has not lost touch with his northern roots – having been born and raised in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

He told the Big Issue: “I always initially knew how much Bradford had influenced me, even when I came to London.

“I was instantly introduced to many different characters that I had not come across before and quickly realised that my personality and the way I am is very northern.

“Now as a 31-year-old man, after living in America for 10 years, I’ve definitely come to terms with the fact that I’m a very northern man, which heavily influences my personality and decision-making on a daily basis.”

It was recently announced that Malik has been appointed as the ambassador for Bradford City of Culture 2025.

He will take part in a number of city-wide projects celebrating the area.

While the singer maintains a close connection to his home town, he recalled that as a child he decided he would not spend his entire life there as he wanted to “do something unique and worthwhile”.

“My original nod towards the start was that I wanted my parents to have a better house,” he said.

“We lived in a rented property our whole upbringing and I wanted to give them a better quality of living.

“So that was the original intent behind it, and then when I got to about 17 or 18, I wanted to forge my own path, write my own story and go out and see the world.”

For his upcoming fourth album, Room Under The Stairs – to be released May 17 – he has provided a deeper insight into his personality.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his new single What I Am, he said: “I’m reflecting on the way that I approach situations rather than necessarily a correlation to what my original identity is.

“It’s just growth as a human being. I’m a man, you know; that’s what I’m talking about.”

In the new edition of the Big Issue, Malik has also assembled a range of voices from Bradford to share how the city has also shaped their lives including magician Dynamo, producer and artist Nia Archives as well as teachers, school students and an NHS nurse.

The full interview is available in this week’s Big Issue magazine, out now.