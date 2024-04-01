Oti Mabuse shares fears as new mother as she suffers from ‘mummy paranoia’

Oti Mabuse has said she is battling “mummy paranoia” as she deals with sleep deprivation and concerns about her supply of breast milk.

The Dancing On Ice judge and former Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, announced she had welcomed her first child in a Christmas Day Instagram post in 2023, after difficulty conceiving.

She said she is now seeking advice because she is struggling from lack of sleep as she has to pump milk throughout the night even though her daughter is sleeping well.

Sharing selfies showing her lying on her bed looking exhausted, she wrote: “Ok mummies I have a few questions – would love any suggestions/advice.

“This is the face of a mum who should be beaming but I think I’m even more tired.

“Baby is sleeping so brilliantly every night this week 9pm to 9am (what an angel) but I’m not… because

1. I still have to pump every 2-4 hours at night if I don’t I will explode

2. I’m worried if I don’t pump at night as she’s asleep long hours now without a feed my supply will be less

3. All that sleep makes me even more worried because SIDS stays in the back of my mind on a daily so I’m constantly waking up to check if she’s still breathing

“So how do I enjoy getting sleep again but not lose my supply and learn to control my mummy paranoia?”

Mabuse previously said she decided to stop trying to conceive with husband Marius Lepure before she fell pregnant because it “just got too much”.

Mabuse and Lepure were dance partners after she left Pretoria, South Africa, in 2012 for Nuremberg, Germany, and together they competed for Germany.

The South African dancer was a Strictly Come Dancing professional before she left the show in 2022.

She won the celebrity dance show in 2019 and 2020 with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Bill Bailey, respectively, and last competed with former rugby player Ugo Monye.

Mabuse replaced Doctor Who star John Barrowman as a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.