Katie Price calls for age limit on face filler

Katie Price has called for an “age limit” to stop young women from using dermal fillers, and wants more education into the effects of these substances being injected into your face.

The TV personality, 45, has been campaigning on plastic surgery following her experiences with numerous cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation.

Price, best known for her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour on Friday that she is not “a hypocrite” but is aware of the disastrous effects of surgery.

Katie Price has been campaigning against young women using plastic surgery (Ian West/PA)

She also said: “I’ve been around the world and seen different surgeries… and the thing is, I know about filler, you might have filler, but eventually… it drops… it’s still chemicals you’re putting in your face.

“But I just think… there should be an age limit on it, and (we should) educate girls, why do you need to have all this filler and everything pumped in your face? Just look at when you are my age, it’s different when you’re older than that, but you know, they’re babies still.”

The star of BBC and Channel 4 shows, about her life and home renovations, said that before and after pictures of plastic surgery on social media failed to take into account the recovery period, which can involve bruising and stitching.

She added: “My advice is, don’t just go abroad and stuff because it’s cheaper, why don’t you contact some of the people on there who’ve done the before and after, and message them and say, ‘Look, I’m thinking of having this done? What was it really like?'”

Last year, the Government launched a consultation to gather insights and opinions on how to make Botox procedures and other non-surgical cosmetic treatments including face fillers safer.

Price also urged young women to “embrace what they’ve got” and said she is worried that they could become addicted as “in 20 years’ time there’ll be a new procedure or something”.

She did not rule out new surgeries due to her struggling with her perception of her own body.

“I don’t have surgery to look younger,” Price said. “I don’t know what it is, but I definitely have a relationship with the surgery, I think about not feeling probably good enough or needy or not very pretty.”

Katie Price has not appeared in court for recent hearings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The former glamour model, who has previously disclosed she has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), also said that her body perception is “getting better” following therapy.

Price launched her push to raise awareness on How To Fail With Elizabeth Day earlier in the week, saying she thinks she has deterred her own children from going under the knife.

She was also asked on BBC Radio 4’s programme about two recent court cases, which did not attend. Price was declared bankrupt for a second time and found guilty of driving offences at two separate hearings in March.

She said that she is “looking into” her bankruptcy case, which a court previously heard involves a more than £760,000 HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) bill.

Price, who rose to fame as a glamour model in the 1990s under the name Jordan before moving into reality TV, added: “Loads of people go into bankruptcy, loads of companies do for all different reasons, there’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“It is what it is and you just have to deal with it and there’s lots of ways you can deal with it, if you communicate, I think if you ignore things, it gets worse.”

She also said that she had a “breakdown” which caused her to “shut off and that’s how I sort of got into that situation”.

Price also suggested that being fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance earlier this month was a misunderstanding and she should have “got her licence back”.

She was banned from driving for two years after she crashed her BMW in September 28 2021, and was also handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving.

The magistrates’ hearing in Northampton handed her eight penalty points on her licence, which was said in court to be “expired” after a “medical stop” was placed on it in April last year.