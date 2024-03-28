Whoopi Goldberg: Script for Sister Act 3 is in the works

Whoopi Goldberg has said a third Sister Act film is “still on the way” and ideas for the instalment are “percolating.”

The US Oscar-winning actress, 68, who plays lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in the series, said work on the script was ongoing.

It was first announced there would be a third Sister Act film in 2020, with director Tyler Perry on board.

Asked for an update, she told People magazine: “It’s still on the way! It’s percolating.

Whoopi Goldberg in the role of Mother Superior in Sister Act The Musical, at the London Palladium (Ian West/PA)

“They have not said, ‘We’re over you and this movie’,” apparently referring to studio executives.

She added: “We’re still in the process of writing the script.”

Asked if she had a hand in that aspect, she replied: “Yes and no. It’s hard to do everything. And I like to think that I can, but I’ve come to the understanding that I can’t do as much stuff simultaneously as I’d like to.”

The first Sister Act film was released in 1992 and stars Goldberg as the singer who goes into witness protection after seeing a murder committed by her gangster lover.

She hides out posing as a nun in a California convent, taking the name of Sister Mary Clarence.

It also starred Dame Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel.

The sequel Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit was released in 1993, with Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Alanna Ubach joining the cast.

There has since been a successful stage production of Sister Act, with Beverley Knight currently in the starring role in the West End.

Goldberg had a run in the show at the London Palladium, taking on the role of Mother Superior.