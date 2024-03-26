Tommy Fury hopes Molly-Mae Hague and baby Bambi will be cheering at Soccer Aid

Love Island star Tommy Fury has said his fiancee Molly-Mae Hague and their daughter Bambi will “hopefully” be watching at Stamford Bridge when he plays at Soccer Aid this year.

The professional boxer, who is the half-brother of WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has been dating the 24-year-old influencer since they met on the ITV dating programme in 2019.

The reality star is playing for the Soccer Aid World XI team at this year’s annual charity game alongside teammates including comedian Lee Mack and radio host Roman Kemp.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “Molly and Bambi will be here hopefully. I mean, if they want to see some terrible football off me they better come.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)

“But yeah, everyone’s going to come in full force.

“So it’s going to be another great day and I’m really looking forward to it.”

“Hopefully by Soccer Aid she (Bambi) is walking, but we’ll see,” he added.

The 24-year-old admitted to finding last year’s game “difficult” and revealed his plans for training this time around.

“I was surprised last year, to be fair, because that’s probably the first proper game of football I’ve ever played,” he said.

“And I thought I’d be able to just run up and down quite easily, just chasing the ball and what not, but it’s so difficult.

Tommy Fury said last year’s game was ‘great’ (Ian West/PA)

“So I’ll be getting interval sprints in about three months before I do it this time.”

Reflecting on what it was like to play in 2023, he added: “Honestly, last year was one of the best experiences that I’ve had.

“That’s the reason why I wanted to do it this year because last year was that great.

“So many amazing personalities underneath one roof and there were no egos, all egos got left at the door.

“And we all just had an amazing week and then obviously, you got to cap it off at Old Trafford, the theatre of dreams where I used to go as a kid.”

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2024 will take place on June 9 at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge and be broadcast on ITV1, STV and ITVX. Buy your tickets at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.