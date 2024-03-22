Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega star in Beetlejuice sequel trailer

The first-look trailer of Tim Burton’s highly-anticipated sequel of Beetlejuice stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega.

A long-awaited follow-up to the 1988 comedy, about a ghost who is recruited to help haunt a house, the new instalment titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees US director Burton back in the director’s chair and is set for release on September 6.

Keaton reprises his role as the ghoulish title character, alongside Ryder and Catherine O’Hara who return as Lydia and Delia Deetz – while Wednesday star Ortega joins the family as newcomer Astrid Deetz.

Monica Bellucci, the off-screen partner of Burton, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux also join the sequel in new roles.

It is billed as three generations of the Deetz family returning home to Winter Rive after an “unexpected family tragedy”.

“Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened,” the summary states.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

The original Beetlejuice followed a deceased couple attempting to haunt the Deetz family out of their new home with the assistance of eccentric ghost Beetlejuice.

Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis starred as the Maitland’s while Jeffrey Jones, O’Hara and Ryder made up the Deetz family.

After its release, the film developed a cult following and later became a hit musical on Broadway.

The sequel was written by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on the characters from Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.