Sinitta visits Celebrity Big Brother house ahead of surprise eviction

Singer Sinitta will be visiting the Celebrity Big Brother house to surprise one of the contestants.

The show announced on Thursday that there will also be an eviction ahead of the live final on Friday.

Irish talent manager Louis Walsh, former This Morning presenter Fern Britton, Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches, Coronation Street star Colson Smith, TV personality David Potts and Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin currently remain on the show.

Following the elimination, one of the five remaining housemates will be crowned the winner of the first ITV series following a public vote.

In the latest episode, viewers will see Sinitta Malone, known for the song So Macho and as just Sinitta, among the outside friends and family that have one-to-one chats with the celebrities in the garden as they are watched remotely by the other contestants.

The 60-year-old singer, who featured as Simon Cowell’s special guest at The X Factor judge’s house in 2009, will be heard telling a housemate: “I need to tell you a few home truths baby.”

Previously, Walsh said Sinitta is “very loyal” to Cowell on Celebrity Big Brother, while discussing the singer with fellow former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, who said she “dedicated her life to him”.

Walsh has drawn some controversy for his remarks about various celebrities during the course of the series.

Since the show kicked off earlier this month, Sinitta has regularly been posting about Walsh on social media, claiming she “introduced #louiswalsh to @SimonCowell, back in the day” and questioning if he has “forgotten our early days”.

She also wrote on X: “We always had a good time together.”

Louis Walsh remains in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Matt Crossick/PA)

Elsewhere, the penultimate episode also sees Potts opening up about his experiences of being bullied in school and “coming out” as gay.

He said: “I knew there was something different at that stage, I mean I was like 12 so I didn’t know 100% what it was, but I just knew it was different because I did have girlfriends and stuff, when I knew deep down that it wasn’t true.

“I left school when I was 16 and then that summer holidays as soon as I’d finished high school, that’s when I came out and told everyone.”

After Britton asked him to explain more about the moment, he said his mother said it would be “fine” and his father told him “you don’t need to worry, it’s not (going to) change a single thing” before hugging him.

Celebrity Big Brother was recently relaunched by the channel after the format ended on Channel 5 in 2018.

The ITV series continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.