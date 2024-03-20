Joe Lycett references speculation on Kate’s whereabouts at charity comedy event

Joe Lycett was among the comedians who made reference to the Princess of Wales’ absence from public life at a charity comedy event at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Birmingham comedian was joined by a host of British stand-ups including Kevin Bridges, Rob Beckett and John Bishop for the fundraising gig in aid of the Teenager Cancer Trust.

Before his set, Lycett briefly came down to the audience to experience their view as he noted he had never been to the venue, which is closely linked to the royal family.

(Left to right) Rob Beckett, Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, Kevin Bridges, Paul Chowdhry, Seann Walsh, and John Bishop backstage during A Night of Comedy for the Teenage Cancer Trust show (Ian West/PA)

As he received assistance from security to get back on the stage, he joked “I feel like a royal”, before quickly adding “Where is she?” causing the audience to bust into laughter.

He added: “Wrong place to say that I imagine. Do tweet me with any guesses.”

Kate’s absence from public life after her surgery has led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health.

Lycett, known for his public stunts to raise awareness of various issues, also read a section from what he claimed was his upcoming memoir which discussed an alleged long-running vendetta he has against ITV political editor Robert Peston over a prawn sandwich.

Later in the night, stand-up Paul Chowdhry joked about his confusion at people who severely edit their images on dating apps and later have to explain why they do not look the same in real life.

He quickly chimed in saying “who edited your pictures? Kate Middleton”, referencing the controversy after the princess personally apologised for the “confusion” over the digitally altered family photograph released by Kensington Palace.

Paul Chowdhry (Ian West/PA)

Scottish stand-up Bridges, who hosted the night of comedy, kicked off the night by joking how he often finds the further south he goes in England, the more they appear confused by his accent.

He also interacted with the audience, chatting with people who had flown over from Japan and Norway for the occasion.

Irish comedian and podcast host Joanne McNally joked about the challenges of dating in your 40s and how she “forgot” to have a baby as she was too busy trying to work out in the sizing for women within retail stores.

Joanne McNally (Ian West/PA)

While Beckett followed-up with gags about the issues he has encountered since moving to the countryside including finding deer poking at his bins and having no food delivery options.

Comic and former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Seann Walsh also performed a skit on his dependency of his mobile phone and how he believes automated systems went too far when they were introduced into McDonald’s.

Liverpudlian comedian Bishop delighted the audience at Royal Albert Hall as he was brought out as the surprise act for the night.

Within his set, he had a dig at the Conservative party and their turnover of prime ministers in the last couple of years and their handling of the multimillion-pound personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual music and comedy event raises funds for the charity, which provides care and support for young people who have been diagnosed with cancer.

John Bishop (Ian West/PA)

The curator of the fundraising gigs, Roger Daltrey, revealed he will be stepping down after this year’s set of concerts earlier this year.

The Who singer took to the Royal Albert Hall stage on Monday night alongside an orchestra to kick off the week of events, and will return on Wednesday for a second slot.

Thursday will see former Oasis star Noel Gallagher perform with his band while Scottish hip hop group Young Fathers will take to the stage alongside special guests on Friday.

Electronic duo The Chemical Brothers will liven up the hall on Saturday before the celebrations culminate in one final concert called Ovation, taking place on Sunday.

It will be a commemoration of more than 20 years of gigs, with Daltrey, Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, The Who’s Pete Townshend, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and The Jam’s Paul Weller.