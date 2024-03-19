Marisha Wallace and Zeze Millz evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

Marisha Wallace and Zeze Millz have been evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house during a double eviction.

US theatre star Wallace and YouTuber Millz faced a public vote against Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin – who faced the public vote after putting himself forward to receive a “killer nomination” during an earlier task.

During her exit interview, Wallace told presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best “I’m just happy I wasn’t booed”, after the live audience were heard chanting “get Fern out”, in reference to former This Morning presenter Britton.

Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin clashed over age on the reality show (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

It comes after the 66-year-old had a dispute with Strictly Come Dancing star Kuzmin, 26, about age during the episode.

Britton told Kuzmin: “I’m just saying, never look at an old person and think they’re old, we’re still in our heads 26” after he complimented her stripey jumper describing it as in fashion.

Britton and Kuzmin remain in the house alongside Louis Walsh, Bradley Riches, David Potts and Colson Smith.

Odudu and Best announced there will be a shock eviction on Wednesday ahead of the final on Friday.