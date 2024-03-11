Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump’s scathing Truth Social review at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump at the Oscars after the former US president wrote a scathing review about his hosting abilities on the online platform Truth Social.

The late-night comedian took to the stage to tell the audience of stars that he had received an evaluation of his hosting role at the 96th Academy Awards which he wanted to share.

After pulling out his phone and reading the review, Kimmel thanked Trump for watching and quipped: “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

The former president posted a review about the Oscars’ host on Truth Social, a social media platform created by a company he founded in 2021, Trump Media & Technology Group.

Reading the post aloud on stage, Kimmel said: “Has there ever been a worst host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars?

Former US president Donald Trump left a scathing review about Oscars’ host Jimmy Kimmel on his platform Truth Social (Brian Lawless/PA)

“His opening was that of a less-than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not and never can be.

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up but cheap ABC ‘talent’, George Slopanopoulos.

“He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamourous.

“Blah, blah, blah, make America great again.”

Cheers and laughter erupted from the audience while Kimmel invited them to “guess which former president” had just posted it online.

He then said: “Well, thank you president Trump, I’m surprised you’re still – isn’t it past your jail time?”

Whistles and applause could be heard from the stars as the camera panned over the audience.