Celebrity Big Brother housemates nominated to face public vote on eviction

Fern Britton, Lauren Simon and Louis Walsh will face the next public vote ahead of a live eviction on Celebrity Big Brother.

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne was given the power to save one of the nominated housemates, choosing YouTuber Zeze Millz, and instead opted to nominate former This Morning presenter Britton in her place.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Simon received eight nominations, while Walsh was nominated four times during the ITV reality show.

One celebrity from the trio will be evicted from the Big Brother house on Tuesday evening.

The episode saw Millz thank Osbourne for saving her from eviction, describing herself as “vulnerable”, while Osbourne later told Walsh she felt “terrible” for picking Britton.

“I think it was time for Lauren to go, I can tell that Fern has been hurt so badly in life,” Osbourne said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.