Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria set an early all-black trend at the Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens and Eva Longoria set an early trend for all black on the Oscars red carpet.

Former High School Musical star Hudgens, 35, debuted her surprise pregnancy on the red carpet in a gothic-inspired Vera Wang Couture gown.

Hudgens is co-hosting the official Oscars red carpet alongside Julianne Hough, and wore a long-sleeve, high-necked dress with a dramatic train and Chopard jewellery.

Vanessa Hudgens (Jordan Strauss/AP)

She bucked the trend for revealing maternity fashion, which has been dominating the red carpet in recent months.

Hudgens chose the same designer responsible for her Mexico wedding to professional baseball player Cole Tucker last December, when she wore an ivory Vera Wang slip dress with a cowl neck.

Eva Longoria (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Actress Longoria, 48, who directed 2023 film Flamin’ Hot, continued the trend for elegant black fashion, wearing a sleek Tamara Ralph Gown with a low neckline and sparkling Bucherer jewellery.

Laverne Cox (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Orange Is The New Black actress Laverne Cox, 51, was the first prominent figure to wear vintage on the Oscars red carpet, donning a black Mugler dress with a gold bodice from the autumn/winter 1886 collection.

Mugler is having something of a red carpet revival – last month, actress Zendaya wore a cyborg-style suit to the Dune: Part Two premiere in London from the brand’s autumn/winter 1995 collection.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Continuing the theme of all black fashion was Jamie Lee Curtis, 65, who kept things simple in a sleek Dolce & Gabbana dress with three-quarter length sleeves, with a statement gold cuff bringing the outfit together.

Sandra Huller (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Anatomy Of A Fall star Sandra Huller, 45, wore red carpet favourite Schiaparelli. The Italian fashion house has been worn by celebrities like Carey Mulligan and Margot Robbie this awards season so far, and is known for sculptural silhouettes and dramatic styles.

Huller’s dress had oversized winged sleeves, a low neck and paired with standout Cartier jewellery.

Masaki Takahashi, from left, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Tatsuji Nojima (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Godzilla Minus One crew: Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Tatsuji Nojima; had some of the most innovative footwear of the night. The group – who are nominated for the best visual effects award – wore all-black outfits, with black shoes that had matching monster-style hands creeping up the heels.

Issa Rae (Jordan Strauss/AP)

On first glance, Insecure actress Issa Rae’s AMI Paris gown looks like a continuation of the all-black theme. While the sparkling bodice looks to be black, the velvet skirt – with a dramatic thigh-high leg split – is actually a rich green hue that catches the light.

Brittany Snow (Jordan Strauss/AP)

But first arrivals to the Oscars were not entirely dominated by dark hues – Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow, 38, went in the complete opposite direction. She wore a sunny yellow Monot gown, the colour reminiscent of Michelle Williams’ bright Vera Wang gown to the 2006 Oscars.

Julianne Hough (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Hudgens’ red carpet co-host, Julianne Hough, was one of the first arrivals to wear white – donning an empire-line Alexandre Vauthier gown with a metallic bodice and billowing white skirt.

Gabrielle Union (Jordan Strauss/AP)

And Gabrielle Union, 51, shimmered in a Carolina Herrera two-piece – a silver bedazzled mini dress paired with a column skirt, giving an overall peplum effect.