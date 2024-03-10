Liza Koshy laughs and jokes after falling over on Oscars red carpet

Liza Koshy took a tumble on the red carpet at the Oscars but appeared to handle the blunder with ease as she laughed at herself and cracked several jokes.

The US media personality and actress appeared on the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards wearing a red Marchesa gown and towering platform heels in the same colour.

While walking on the carpet in front of photographers, Koshy, 27, slipped and and fell back on to her dress, causing the crowd to gasp.

She brushed of the tumble with ease and appeared to laugh at herself as she was helped back to her feet by two people.

Later, Koshy chatted to Oscars ambassador Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet, where she was asked how she was feeling to be at the awards.

“Did you see me eat it? I fell,” Koshy replied.

“I’m joining a legendary group of women like J.Law who fell on the carpet.

“I made a whole moment of it. I said ‘wait a second, I’m not nominated, I’m not presenting, I gotta fall’.”

British comedian and presenter Dimoldenberg added: “Maybe you were trying to smell the carpet.”

Social media users pointed out that her choice of footwear could have been the trouble.

On X, formerly Twitter, one wrote: “Liza Koshy looks stunning but that fall, felt for her! Huge heels with a huge dress is a daring combo.”

“I hope she’s okay! Tripping can happen to anyone, but I’m sure she handled it with grace,” another chimed in.

Others praised her outfit, with one saying: “Liza Koshy looks amazing and the dress is smashing.”