Ex-RTE director general Forbes ‘not fit or able’ to face Oireachtas committee

Former RTE director general Dee Forbes is “not fit or able” to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee as it probes the scandals that have embroiled the broadcaster for nine months, according to her lawyers.

In a letter to the committee on Friday, solicitors for Ms Forbes said they can provide medical information to confirm that she is unfit to attend.

They also said that the former RTE boss is not fit to provide a written account about her role throughout the crisis.

On February 23, the committee sent a letter to Ms Forbes, requesting that she speaks to members either in person, via video link or through a written statement.

The committee told Ms Forbes that it is open to facilitating reasonable supports to assist her in her engagements with politicians.

“We confirm that on foot of your letter we have sought instructions from our client and we are instructed that our client is not fit or able to undertake or be involved in any processes,” her lawyers said.

“We are instructed that our client is unfit to be involved in any process even with the offer of video links/breaks/written evidence etc and that our client remains under active medical care.

“We previously provided you with information confirming our client’s medical position.

“Further medical information, to confirm our client’s medical position that she is unfit to participate in any processes at this time can be provided with the requirement that it is kept confidential. If you require sight of further medical information on a strictly confidential basis please let us know.”

The two Government reports into governance and culture at RTE are to be finalised and published in the coming weeks.

Sinn Fein TD Imelda Munster said it was “deeply disappointing” the committee will not hear from Ms Forbes.

The Louth-East Meath TD said it was “another blow” in bringing the RTE “saga” to an end.

“It is fair to say that Dee Forbes, as former director general, was central and a key witness to this entire debacle,” Ms Munster said.

“Whilst accepting she cannot participate due to a medical condition, which improved since June, it’s disappointing to get that correspondence via her solicitor that she wouldn’t be able to participate in video link or indeed written evidence.

“She instructed her solicitor to inform the committee of same and I wonder could she instruct her solicitor to give her evidence in written format to the committee.

“As she instructed her solicitor to contact the committee to rule out all options, including video link, she could use her solicitor to respond to us in written form.

“We are nine months on and if we have to, we will persist for another nine months.”

Ms Munster said that Ms Forbes’ failure to appear before the committee is not “something she wants to be remembered for”.