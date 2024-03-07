S Club mark birthday of late band member Paul Cattermole with new recording

S Club have marked the birthday of late band member Paul Cattermole by releasing a new version of their song Good Times.

Last April Cattermole died “unexpectedly” at the age of 46, just a few weeks after the band had announced a 25th anniversary tour.

The group later rebranded from S Club 7 to a five-piece band named S Club, as Hannah Spearritt did not join The Good Times tour following Cattermole’s death.

On Thursday, the band announced on Instagram they had released a “very special version” of their song Good Times, which was sung by Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee on the North American leg of the tour.

Alongside a photo of the three boys laughing when they were younger, the group wrote: “Happy Birthday, our dearest Paul.”

It added: “This song will always be yours, but we hope we’ve managed to do you proud.

“Thank you for all the Good Times. Deepest love, your S Club family x.”

Originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club 7 had hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut Bring It All Back.

Cattermole was dating bandmate Spearritt when he left the seven-piece pop group in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career.

Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara, of S Club 7, after announcing their plan to reunite for a UK tour (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A year later, the seven-piece band disbanded before returning to the spotlight with a medley of their best-known songs for a 2014 BBC Children In Need appeal.

Cattermole later became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with McIntosh and Jo O’Meara before Tina Barrett was added to the line-up in 2014.

The band was also known for the BBC children’s TV shows Miami 7 and LA 7, which saw them play fictionalised versions of themselves in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Last February, the group announced that all of the original members of the group – consisting of Rachel Stevens, Spearritt, O’Meara, Barrett, Lee, McIntosh and Cattermole – were set to reunite for a tour to celebrate 25 years since they were formed.

The group later carried on as a five-piece and kickstarted the tour in Manchester last October.