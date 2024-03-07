Raye reveals she made McDonald’s trip at 6am after record-breaking win at Brits

English singer Raye has revealed she made a trip to McDonald’s at around 6am after making history at the Brit Awards this year.

The chart-topping musician, whose real name is Rachel Keen, secured a recording-breaking six gongs at the ceremony held on Saturday – the most awards by an artist in a single year.

The 26-year-old also revealed that her grandmother, Agatha – who she had taken on stage, stayed at an after-party until about 3am.

Raye performing on stage during the Brit Awards 2024 (James Manning/PA)

Speaking about the evening on ITV1’s The Jonathan Ross Show, she said: “To be honest I was so overwhelmed that I was ready to jump straight into bed, so it was either go straight to bed or go hard, do you know what I mean? So we went with that option.”

She added: “We had a lovely time. I did end up in McDonald’s about 6am.”

On the show, TV presenter Ross, 63, surprised Raye with a video of the moment, as she was seen ordering a bacon McMuffin and triple hashbrown in McDonald’s at the end of the night.

Speaking about her grandmother, Raye added: “She came to the after-party, she was there until about 3am.”

She said Agatha’s dance moves were “impeccable” and better than her own.

Raye on stage with her grandmother (James Manning/PA)

When she collected the album of the year prize during the Brits, her sixth of the night, she brought her grandmother with her up on stage, and told the crowd that her middle name was Agatha in her honour.

Raye also said she had received flowers from Sir Elton John following her success at the awards.

“Do you know what, I got flowers from Sir Elton John, a big deal, he wrote me a card and everything,” she said.

“It said ‘I can’t wait to tell you in person what your music means to me’.”

During the ceremony, Raye won the best album award for her record My 21st Century Blues and was handed the gong for songwriter of the year – the first woman to get the prize in a pre-announced win.

She also won artist of the year, best new artist, R&B act and song of the year.

Rob Beckett attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Ross was also joined by comedian Rob Beckett who had taken to the Brits red carpet wearing an inflatable giraffe costume.

Explaining the decision, he said: “I’ve got a new tour called Giraffe, and when you’re a 38-year-old comedian at the Brits, no-one cares, so I wore that to pathetically get attention, and then everyone took photos and spoke to me about it.”

He added: “I was getting in everyone’s way, Dua Lipa was like ‘why is there a Giraffe?’”

Alongside Beckett on the pre-recorded show was Liam Gallagher and John Squire, who discussed their new collaborative album, actress Millie Bobby Brown and darts superstar Luke Littler.

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.