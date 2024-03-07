Gal Gadot welcomes fourth daughter with husband Jaron Varsano

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has announced she has had another baby girl, saying “you have brought so much light into our lives”.

The Israeli actress, 38, revealed the news by sharing a photo of her in a hospital bed cuddling her daughter, who she has named Ori.

Gadot has three more daughters – Alma, 12, Maya, six, and Daniella, two – with husband Jaron Varsano.

Alongside the photo posted to Instagram, she wrote: “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.

“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.

“Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too.”

Her husband reshared the picture and added: “Bliss! Thank you my beautiful strong lioness.. Forever my beating heart.”

Gal Gadot (Ian West/PA)

Among those to congratulate Gadot was Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins, who wrote “Ahhhhh congratulations!!!”, while US actor Vin Diesel posted a pray emoji.

US model Lily Aldridge also shared her congratulations, as did Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who wrote: “Congratulations!! So beautiful.”

Gadot married Israeli property developer Varsano, 49, in 2008.