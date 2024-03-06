Madonna praises doctor who supported her during ‘near-death experience’

Madonna praised her “special” doctor in the audience who supported her during a “near-death experience” last summer.

The seven-time Grammy winner has shared details of her stint in intensive care after developing a “serious bacterial infection” which led to her rescheduling the North American leg of The Celebration Tour.

The 65-year-old opened the first of five nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, telling the audience, “This summer, I had a surprise. It’s called a near-death experience.”

“I’m not kidding. It was pretty scary – obviously, I didn’t know for four days because I was in an induced coma, but when I woke up, the first word I said was, ‘No’. Anyway, that’s what my assistant tells me.

“And I’m pretty sure God was saying to me, ‘You want to come with us? You want to come with me? You want to go this way?’ And I said, ‘No, no.’

Madonna went on to thank a “very special man” standing in the audience: her doctor, David Agus.

“This man has put up with so many irritating phone calls from me,” the US singer told the crowd.

“When I was sick this summer, and I literally couldn’t walk from my bed to the toilet, I would call him every other day and ask him why I didn’t have any energy when my energy was going to come back, when was I going to feel myself again, when could I go back on tour again.

“All he would say is, ‘Go outside in the sun. You need vitamin D, and your kidneys will keep working.’

Recalling her difficult recovery journey, she added: “It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun.

“I didn’t know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again.

“It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. That was my lesson to let go.”

The Queen of Pop also previously praised her six children for supporting her while she was ill.