Love Is Blind’s Chelsea says she started therapy to battle ‘inner demons’

Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackmore has said she has started therapy since taking part in the show after looking like “a literal insane person” during fights with her fiance Jimmy Presnell.

The pair met in the Netflix dating series, in which couples get engaged without ever seeing each other after talking in isolated pods.

The show first became an internet phenomenon after the first series aired in 2020.

Chelsea, 31, said much of the context was missing from the edit of the show, including around the argument about Jimmy’s previous intimate encounter with a female friend, but she has found help in therapy and meditation.

Chelsea and Jimmy met on the hit Netflix dating show (Netflix)

She told US magazine People: “I think there was so much context missing from both of those massive arguments, which is so unfortunate because I look like a literal insane person when it comes to exposing my life and having my relationship open to the world.

“There’s so much context that led me to those points that we’re missing. So it sucks to see those parts not be shown, but it is what it is.”

She continued: “I definitely do regret bringing it up on camera.

“That was something that he made very clear he didn’t want exposed to the world, but in reality, this is my relationship, these are our issues, and I’m really sitting with this issue that I am not allowed to bring up at certain times, and that’s not fair.

“It’s not fair on either side, but just having to walk on eggshells around a really massive issue in our relationship, I had to have that conversation. I didn’t care about the cameras.”

Chelsea trying on her wedding dress on the show (Netflix)

Discussing her decision to go to therapy, she said: “I never really sat with my inner demons or issues that I’ve had or relationship issues… I healed in such a unique way.

“I’ve never seen a therapist before. I think everyone should benefit from a therapist. I have a great relationship with mine.

“I’ve taken on meditation. I’ve done so much for my mental health, and I just feel like I’m in the best spot I’ve ever been in my entire life, and it’s a really good feeling.”

Chelsea went viral on the show after revealing to Jimmy she was often told she looked like the Hollywood actress Megan Fox.

Her claim drew an incredulous reaction from viewers and even Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green commented on the moment.

The finale episode of Love Is Blind, which launches on Netflix on Wednesday, will reveal whether Chelsea and Jimmy decide to go ahead and get married.

Last year it was announced Matt and Emma Willis will host the UK version of the series.