Ekin-Su Culculoglu says ‘I just didn’t know who I was’ after Love Island fame

Ekin-Su Culculoglu said she lost her sense of self after finding fame on ITV’s Love Island.

The 29-year-old entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday, weeks after announcing her split from Davide Sanclimenti – with whom she won ITV reality show Love Island in 2022.

“If I have sad days, it is hard in this industry to find people you trust,” Culculoglu told fellow housemate and TV presenter Fern Britton.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu on Love Island (ITV/PA)

Culculoglu continued: “I met love on the show which was great, great memories with that person and I wish them well, I’ve got no bad vibes for him, I really don’t. I will treasure all the great times I had and I just hope he’s fine and he’s well.

“But there was a moment after that, everything was too much. The brand deals, the fame, and people wanting me to be a certain person.

“And I just didn’t know who I was.”

Culculoglu said it is the “weak side” of herself that she attempts to hide and said negative media attention was “disgusting”.

Britton said: “It’s a big shock to suddenly find yourself in newspapers and you weren’t prepared for it, presumably.

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother (ITV/PA)

“When you start to get negative press, it’s very painful. None of that is real. Don’t get hung up on the stuff that you go searching for, because that’s pointless.”

The 66-year-old former This Morning presenter told Culculoglu to not “hide bits of yourself”.

“There will come a time where you will feel comfortable enough to open up and that will be even better as a role model to show that we all have shit in our lives that we have to deal with,” Britton added.