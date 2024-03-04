Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent pregnant with second child

Reality star Lala Kent has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 33, previously revealed she was using intrauterine insemination (IUI) with a sperm donor to try to have another baby.

IUI is a treatment where sperm is surgically placed in a uterus to fertilise an egg.

She shared the news of the upcoming arrival on Instagram, posting a close-up black and white photo of her baby bump as she stands next to daughter Ocean, two.

She captioned the post: “I’m expanding my pod.”

Kent shares her first child with ex Randall Emmett, to whom she got engaged in 2018 and split from in 2021.

She previously told Cosmopolitan magazine that she was using a sperm donor to try to have another baby, saying: “When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids.

“It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’

And I got to thinking, ‘Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?’

“I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option.

“I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant.

“If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”