Raye, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa: full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards
Raye is the big winner of the night.
Raye was the big winner at the Brit Awards, where she swept the major categories.
Here is a full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards:
Brits Rising Star – The Last Dinner Party
Mastercard Album of the Year – Raye: My 21st Century Blues
Artist of the Year – Raye
Group of the Year – Jungle
Best New Artist – Raye
Song Of the Year – Escapism from Raye ft 070 Shake
International Artist of the Year – Sza
International Group of the Year – Boygenius
International Song of the Year – Miley Cyrus: Flowers
Producer of the Year: Chase & Status
Songwriter: Raye
Genre Categories:
Alternative/Rock Act: Bring Me The Horizon
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Casisdead
Dance: Calvin Harris
Pop Act: Dua Lipa
R&B Act: Raye