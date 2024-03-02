Raye, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa: full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards

Raye was the big winner at the Brit Awards, where she swept the major categories.

Here is a full list of winners from the 2024 Brit Awards:

Brits Rising Star – The Last Dinner Party

Mastercard Album of the Year – Raye: My 21st Century Blues

Artist of the Year – Raye

Raye (Ian West/PA)

Group of the Year – Jungle

Best New Artist – Raye

Song Of the Year – Escapism from Raye ft 070 Shake

International Artist of the Year – Sza

International Group of the Year – Boygenius

International Song of the Year – Miley Cyrus: Flowers

Producer of the Year: Chase & Status

Songwriter: Raye

Genre Categories:

Alternative/Rock Act: Bring Me The Horizon

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act: Casisdead

Dance: Calvin Harris

Pop Act: Dua Lipa

R&B Act: Raye