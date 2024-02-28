Adele postpones March dates of Las Vegas residency due to illness

Adele has postponed the March dates of her Las Vegas residency due to illness.

The British singer apologised for the “inconvenience” in a post on social media, explaining how she had not fully recovered after falling ill at the end of the last series of her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” the 35-year-old said, as she postponed five weekends in March.

“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break.

“I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.

“And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date.”

Adele said she will “miss you like mad” but her team were “already working out the details” and fans should expect more information shortly.

It marks the second time the London-born star has postponed Las Vegas show dates.

In January last year she announced, in an emotional last-minute message on social media, that the show was “not ready”.

Adele is expected to return for the last five scheduled Weekends With Adele shows in May and June.

It comes after the Someone Like You singer announced a string of open-air shows in Europe, taking to the stage in a bespoke arena in Munich, Germany, for four nights in August.

The shows, at Munich Messe, will take place on August 2, 3, 9 and 10 and will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas with capacity for 80,000 people per night.

They mark the first time Adele has played mainland Europe since 2016.

She last played in the UK in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.