The Devil Wears Prada stars lead cast reunions at SAG Awards

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt from The Devil Wears Prada kicked off a number of high-profile cast reunions as they appeared together on stage at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The trio, who starred in the hit 2006 film, presented the award for best male actor in a comedy series during the 30th annual ceremony in Los Angeles.

Streep, wearing a burgundy Prada, long-sleeved dress, appeared to fall into the microphone on stage before saying: “Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope,” before Blunt and Hathaway appeared on stage with both the items in a nod to their previous film roles.

In the film, Streep played Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, with Blunt as her long-term assistant Emily Charlton and Hathaway as new assistant Andrea Sachs.

“Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” Blunt said, to which Streep strongly disagreed.

“No, no. That wasn’t a question,” Hathaway told Streep, in a nod to an infamous Miranda line.

Blunt also quoted Miranda, telling Streep: “By all means move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me.”

The Lord Of The Rings co-stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin also reunited on stage to present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee, revealed why Wood, who played Frodo Baggins, never received his SAG Award trophy after the hit film picked up a gong two decades ago.

Astin said: “It’s been 20 years and yet I’m sorry you couldn’t be there that night.”

Wood joked about their win, saying: “Sean, you were supposed to collect my statue for me if we won, what happened to it?”

“Well, it’s somewhere. If, by somewhere, you mean frodo-fan-7-11’s shelf because he bought it on eBay. Sorry,” Astin joked.

Julie Bowen, from left, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series during the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The cast of Modern Family also reunited on stage with stars Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ed O’Neill taking aim at their lives after the hit show aired its final season.

Vergara praised the recent success of her Netflix show Griselda, while O’Neill admitted he missed the money Modern Family brought and Stonestreet joked that he could call Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from the stage.

The cast of hit series Breaking Bad, including star Bryan Cranston, were spotted on stage to present an award.