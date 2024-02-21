Elba will open SAG ceremony and Aniston to present award to Streisand

British actor Idris Elba will open the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards ceremony in the US.

The Wire star, 51, is among the presenters for the 30th anniversary of the ceremony which will be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, and air on Netflix this weekend.

Elba has previously won SAG awards for west African war film Beasts Of No Nation and BBC crime series Luther during the 2016 ceremony.

Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, a long-time Barbra Streisand fan, will also present the 2024 SAG life achievement award to the musical star, writer and director, known for Funny Girl, Yentl and A Star Is Born.

Jennifer Aniston (Ian West/PA)

The honour will add to a long list of awards that Streisand, who has EGOT status (bestowed on someone who has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards), has received over her career, including two Academy Awards, four Emmys, 10 Grammys and a Tony award.

Additional SAG presenters include Irish star and Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy and his fellow cast members, American actor Robert Downey Jr and British actress Emily Blunt.

Murphy is nominated for an SAG award for his performance as J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, while Downey Jr could take home supporting actor for playing politician and businessman Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic.

Blunt is up for female actor in a supporting role.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Michael Cera, along with True Blood actor Alexander Skarsgard, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Molly’s Game star Jessica Chastain and Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, are also handing out gongs to winners.

Robbie is nominated for best actress, where she will compete against Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon and Emma Stone for surreal comedy Poor Things.