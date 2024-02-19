Jeremy Renner reflects on ‘heck of a journey’ after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner reflected on a “heck of a journey” as he made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards after a serious snowploughing accident last year.

The Avengers actor, 52, broke more than 30 bones and had multiple operations after he was injured while trying to help his nephew on January 1 2023.

He was met by rapturous applause and a standing ovation when he appeared on stage in Los Angeles to present the first gong of the night.

Renner said: “I’ve got to say, it feels good to be back.

“This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy I get to be here with you, the fans – you guys are the best.”

A police report said Renner’s nephew Alexander Fries was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill.

Renner was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

He presented the TV performance of the year prize to singer Billie Eilish for her turn in the horror series Swarm.

Billie Eilish (Doug Peters/PA)

Collecting the gong, Eilish said: “This is fan voted and I just wanted to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am. This was the first time I ever acted and it was awesome.”

She thanked actor and series co-creator Donald Glover for being “a lifelong inspiration” and dedicated the prize to her Swarm co-star Dominique Fishback.

Elsewhere at the event, Megan Fox debuted a dramatic new pink hairstyle.

She teamed the look with a white cowl-neck dress with thigh-high split up the front.

Adam Sandler was named people’s icon at the ceremony, with the gong presented to him by his frequent co-star Jennifer Aniston.

She described “The Sandman” as “my very good friend and my brother from another mother”.

Aniston added: “Who is more iconic than Adam Sandler?”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also scored awards at the ceremony, just a week after their star turn at the Super Bowl, when Kelce’s team the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift rushed onto the pitch to congratulate him on his triumph, after watching the game accompanied by a raft of famous friends.

The NFL tight end was named athlete of the year at the ceremony, but was not in attendance.

Swift, who was also absent, was named female artist of the year, pop artist of the year, and social celebrity of the year, while her Eras tour was named concert of the year.