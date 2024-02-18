Shropshire Star
Close

Full list of 2024 Bafta winners

Emma Stone won best actress while Cillian Murphy was best actor.

Published
Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy

The full list of the winners of the 2024 Bafta ceremony is:

Film – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven and Emma Thomas

Director – Oppenheimer’s Christopher Nolan

Supporting actress – The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph

UK gala screening of Poor Things – London
Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Supporting actor – Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr

Leading actor – Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy

Leading actress – Poor Things’ Emma Stone

Outstanding debut – Earth Mama’s Savanah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan

Bafta Fellowship – Samantha Morton

Outstanding British contribution to cinema – June Givanni

Rising star – Mia McKenna-Bruce

Outstanding British film – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson

Film not in the English language – The Zone Of Interest’s Jonathan Glazer and James Wilson

British Academy Film Awards 2024
Robert Downey Jr (Ian West/PA)

Documentary – 20 Days In Mauripol’s Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

Animated film – The Boy And The Heron’s Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Original screenplay – Anatomy Of A Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Adapted screenplay – American Fiction’s Cord Jefferson

Original score – Oppenheimer’s Ludwig Goransson

Casting – The Holdovers’ Susan Shopmaker

Cinematography – Oppenheimer’s Hoyte van Hoytema

Editing – Oppenheimer’s Jennifer Lame

Production design – Poor Things’ Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek

76th Cannes Film Festival
James Wilson, Sandra Huller, Jonathan Glazer, Christian Friedel and Ewa Puszczynska, (Doug Peters/PA)

Costume design – Poor Things’ Holly Waddington

Makeup and hair – Poor Things’ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Sound – The Zone Of Interest’s Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers

Special visual effects – Poor Things’ Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul and Jane Paton

British short animation – Crab Day’s Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek and Aleksandra Sykulak

British short film – Jellyfish And Lobster’s Yasmin Afifi and Elizabeth Rufai

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular