David Tennant and Lily Collins lead glamorous arrivals to the Bafta film awards
Celebrities have started descending on the Bafta red carpet.
David Tennant led first arrivals to the EE Bafta film awards in a non-traditional take on menswear.
Taking on hosting duties for the event at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Tennant opted against a predictable black tuxedo.
Instead, he walked the red carpet in a green and gold suit which appeared to feature an intricate horoscope-inspired pattern.
Other first arrivals included Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, wearing a dramatic black column gown with floral detailing around the neckline, 80s-inspired puff sleeves and a gothic berry-coloured lip.
Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams leaned into the trend for disco-inspired dressing in her outfit, wearing a lilac sparkling dress from London-based brand Self-Portrait with a high neck and feather accented cuffs.
The Woman King star Sheila Atim – who was nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at last year’s event – continued the growing trend for sequins on the runway. Her elegant silver dress had a drop waist, boat neckline and dramatic skirt.
Star of How To Have Sex, Mia McKenna-Bruce, is one of the nominees for this year’s Rising Star Award, and for the occasion she chose a classic black sequinned strapless gown with silver floral accents from American brand Carolina Herrera, paired with a statement Cartier necklace.
Taking on red carpet presenting duties, Clara Amfo was sleek in an all-black dress with a sheer top with a draped skirt.