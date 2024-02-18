Bafta film awards: The records broken so far

This year’s Bafta film awards have already delivered some historic moments.

Robert Downey Jr has set a new record for the longest gap between wins by any performer.

His award for best supporting actor, for the film Oppenheimer, comes 31 years after his previous Bafta, for the 1993 film Chaplin.

Robert Downey Jr took home the best supporting actor award for his role in Oppenheimer (Ian West/PA)

The previous record was 27 years, set by Sir Anthony Hopkins in 2021 when he won the award for best actor for The Father, nearly three decades after his 1994 win for Shadowlands.

History has also been made with the award for best animation, which went to The Boy and the Heron, the first time a Japanese film has won this category.

Thelma Schoonmaker has missed out on becoming the first person to win the award for best editing three times, however.

She had been nominated this year for Killers Of The Flower Moon, having won previously for Raging Bull in 1982 and Goodfellas in 1991, all films directed by her long-time collaborator Martin Scorsese.

The award instead went to fellow American editor Susan Shopmaker, for her work on The Holdovers.