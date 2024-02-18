Another skating celebrity is eliminated from Dancing On Ice

EastEnders star Ricky Norwood has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

Norwood, 40, lost to former Love Island contestant Amber Davies after they were both placed in the skate-off.

The seven contestants had to perform a routine to a song which had a special meaning to them during Sunday evening’s show.

Ricky Norwood and his partner Annette Dytrt lost the skate-off (Ian West/PA)

Norwood and partner Annette Dytrt had earlier skated to Three Little Birds by Bob Marley And The Wailers, receiving 30 points, their highest score of the competition.

Despite being axed from the series, Norwood said of his last performance: “We’ve got our best scores, it’s a fantastic show.”

Davies, 27, was tearful after performing to The Spice Girls’ Mama in dedication to her mother, who watched in the audience.

She and professional Simon Proulx-Senecal received 33 points.

Amber Davies and her partner Simon Proulx-Senecal survived to skate again (Ian West/PA)

Soap star Ryan Thomas paid tribute to his late father, musician Dougie James – who died in 2020, as he got 35 points, his highest score of the series so far.

He looked tearfully in the air after finishing his skate, which was to Easy, a song covered by his father.

Meanwhile, Adele Roberts and Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire both got 36 points, the highest scores of this year’s competition.

Roberts and professional partner Mark Hanretty skated to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton, in a performance inspired by the former BBC Radio DJ’s London Marathon heroics last year.

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty skated to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton (Ian West/PA)

In October 2021, Roberts revealed that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and later had surgery to remove a tumour and began using a stoma bag.

She then became the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with a stoma in April last year, running the race in three hours, 30 minutes and 22 seconds – which was a Guinness World Record.

The 44-year-old has been cancer-free since June 2022.

Nazaire skated to All Along the Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix, with his father opening the performance on guitar.

He said of his father’s involvement in the routine: “That is the best moment of my entire career.”

Olympian Greg Rutherford skated to The Greatest Show and received his highest score of the ITV series so far, 35.

He said afterwards: “I absolutely loved it.”

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards and Vicky Ogden skated to Jump by Van Halen, receiving 32.5, which was also their highest score.

Ski-jumper Edwards said it was a song that inspired him to compete in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV 1 and ITVX.