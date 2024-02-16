Reality TV star Jamie Laing to replace Jordan North on Radio 1’s drivetime show

Former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace Jordan North on BBC Radio 1’s drivetime show, the BBC has announced.

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Laing, 35, joins Vick Hope to co-host Going Home, which broadcasts from 3.30pm to 6pm Monday to Thursday.

He said: “I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on drivetime is just incredible.

“To be working with Vick is an absolute dream so I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home.”

North, 34, from York, has worked at Radio 1 for a decade with his first major show being Radio 1’s Greatest Hits on Sundays.

He was described as a “constant source of inspiration for younger presenters” by the BBC as it announced his departure.

In 2020, North was the runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Laing presents the podcast NewlyWeds with his wife Sophie Habboo, who is also a former Made In Chelsea star.

The Oxford-born TV star has been a regular face on TV and has appeared on shows such as Through The Keyhole, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Juice.

AS well as his TV endeavours, in 2012 Laing launched his gourmet sweets range, Candy Kittens.

He is the descendant of Sir Alexander Grant, 1st Baronet, creator of the McVitie’s digestive biscuit.

Head of BBC Radio 1 Aled Haydn Jones said: “I’m so excited to officially welcome Jamie to the Radio 1 family. From his hugely popular BBC podcast to his appearances on the network, our young audiences have loved him.

Jamie Laing with his wife Sophie Habboo (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“His infectious energy and love for music and culture will bring an exciting new element to drivetime, I can’t wait for people to hear all of the exciting new ideas Vick and Jamie have lined up.”

Laing starts his new role on March 4.

The BBC radio boss said of North: “Jordan has been an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I’m so proud of his journey with us.

“He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”

North has co-hosted with Hope since 2021, and replaced Fearne Cotton as co-presenter of the Top Of The Pops Christmas and new year editions with Clara Amfo in 2021.

North has been contacted for comment.