Amy Schumer shares health update in response to online comments about her face

Actress Amy Schumer has addressed online comments speculating about her face, explaining it is “puffier than normal” due to a health condition.

The US star was promoting the second series of her comedy-drama Life & Beth on US talk shows this week, but a lot of the discussion on social media afterwards centred on her appearance rather than her work.

In an Instagram post, Schumer revealed she has endometriosis and was experiencing some “medical and hormonal things going on” but confirmed she was doing “okay”.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, according to the NHS website.

It is described as a long-term condition that can have a “significant impact on your life” with symptoms including heavy and painful periods and sickness.

In an Instagram post promoting her Hulu show, the 42-year-old wrote: “Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years.

“And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.

“I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about.

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

Amy Schumer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The actress and director also said she does not feel a woman needs “any excuse for her physical appearance” but that she wanted to take the opportunity to “advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in”.

She added: “Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head.

“But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed.”

Schumer added that she hopes some of the focus on her appearance could be redirected to her show, which also stars Michael Cera.

It follows Beth, played by Schumer, who starts having flashbacks to her teen self after an unexpected incident and has to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become.

The actress and stand-up comedian also created and starred in the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer and has appeared in a number of films including 2015’s Trainwreck, 2017’s Snatched and 2018’s I Feel Pretty.