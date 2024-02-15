Jack Saunders’ dream fulfilled as he is announced as Brits red carpet presenter

Radio presenters Jack Saunders and Yinka Bokinni have been announced as hosts of the Brits red carpet show.

The awards ceremony takes place at The O2 in London next month and will see performances from the likes of Raye, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue.

Saunders, 31, and Bokinni, 34, will present live from the red carpet from 7.30pm on ITV2 and will also host The Brits Aftershow on ITVX straight after the main show on ITV1.

Yinka Bokinni (Danny Lawson/PA)

Saunders said: “Being a presenter for the Brit Awards on the night has been a lifelong dream of mine.

“I can’t wait to rock the red carpet with Yinka and bring a bit of fun and chaos to the night.”

Bokinni added: “Bring on the Brits – earlier this year (hosting the nominations show) was so amazing.

“It’s an honour to be back so soon and host the red carpet show for ITV2.

“A dream! Super excited to do this alongside my mate Jack Saunders too.

“I honestly can’t wait to catch up with the nominees and to be part of such an iconic evening celebrating the world’s biggest talent. Here we go!”

The red carpet show will include interviews with celebrities and artists as they arrive for the night, and the aftershow will take viewers backstage for a review of the night’s events.

The Brit Awards has also announced that British electronic music project Jungle and afrobeats singer and rapper Rema will perform during the event.

Jungle said: “It’s an honour for us to be asked to perform at this year’s Brit Awards.

“We’re really excited to be part of such an amazing showcase for British music.”

Rema added: “I am honoured to be returning to The O2 to perform at the Brit Awards this year.”

Hosting the annual awards show this year is Love Island: All Stars presenter Maya Jama and radio stars Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo.

The Brit Awards 2024 will take place on Saturday March 2 and will be broadcast live on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.