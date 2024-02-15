Glasgow Film Festival unveils 20th anniversary programme

Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) has announced the stars who will be joining them as part of the event’s 20th anniversary, including Viggo Mortensen and Maxine Peake.

The Lord Of The Rings star will appear at a special question and answer session to discuss his experiences of acting and directing on March 3 as part of the 20th anniversary of the Glasgow Film Theatre’s annual festival.

He will also be introducing the UK premiere of his new Western, The Dead Don’t Hurt, which he directs and stars in.

The festival runs from February 28 until March 10.

Viggo Mortensen will host a question and answer session about his acting and directing career so far (Jonathan Brady/PA)

And among those walking the red carpet at the event will be 1917 star George MacKay at the Scottish premiere of sci-fi romance The Beast on March 7 and Schitt’s Creek and The Rig star Emily Hampshire at the world premiere of her new horror Mom on March 9.

Sitcom star Dale Dickey, who appeared in My Name Is Earl and Breaking Bad will appear at the festival at the premiere of The G on February 29.

Maxine Peake will appear with the UK premiere of new dystopian sci-fi Woken on March 3.

Comedian Janey Godley will also be at the world premiere of Janey, the documentary which followed her final tour following her terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis, on March 10.

Janey Godley’s documentary Janey will have its world premiere at the festival (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Beats and Shetland star Lorn Macdonald will appear at the world premiere of Glasgow-shot hallucinogenic comic thriller Tummy Monster on March 2, and Orkney-born lead of ITV’s recent Tom Jones adaptation Solly McLeod will be in town for the UK premiere of The Dead Don’t Hurt on March 3. He also has the UK premiere of nail-biting police siege Jericho Ridge on March 9.

Film audiences can also expect the opening gala UK premiere of Love Lies Bleeding on February 28, starring Twilight star Kristen Stewart.

Bafta-winning British-Palestinian director Farah Nabulsi will bring the UK premiere of her new feature The Teacher, about a Palestinian school teacher struggling to reconcile his life-threatening commitment to political resistance with the chance of a new romantic relationship with a volunteer worker on March 4.

Glasgow-born Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald will introduce both the Scottish premiere of his new fashion documentary High & Low: John Galliano on March 5 and the UK premiere of Made In England: The Films Of Powell & Pressburger on the same day, featuring his own grandfather Emeric Pressburger.

Kristen Stewart stars in Love Lies Bleeding, which will have its UK gala opening at the festival (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

Glasgow Film Festival takes place at Glasgow Film Theatre and venues across the city with a programme boasting 11 world and international premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres, from 44 countries.

Tickets are on sale now for all screenings, at GFT box office or online at glasgowfilm.org

GFF is one of the leading film festivals in the UK and is organised by Glasgow Film, a charity which also runs Glasgow Film Theatre.